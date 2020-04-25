News
More leniency for kids in Palma
The coronavirus lockdown restrictions for children have been relaxed even further in Palma.
Parents can take their children to the beach, parks and open green areas from tomorrow as long as social distancing is maintained, according to Palma City Council.
"From Sunday in Palma you can walk along the beaches and also through the parks and green areas such as Carnatge and Parc de la Mar as long as there is a radius of one kilometre and the social distancing is maintained," said Palma City Council, adding, "you will not be able to swim or eat, just walk as per the Ministry of Health guidance.”
Parc de Bellver, Parc de les Estacions and Parc de Sa Riera will remain closed.
