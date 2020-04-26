Palma harbour 24-04-2020 Ashlee Caliz

The sun is back today and it’s 21 degrees in Palma with cloudy intervals a strong southerly breeze and a low of 13. Here's a look at the weather in Can Pastilla from our webcam.

Andratx is warm and sunny with a top temperature of 20, light winds and an overnight low of 12 degrees.

It’s 21 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Muro with a 15 kilometre northeasterly wind and a low of 11 degrees.

Pollensa is lovely today with lots of sunshine, a high of 22 degrees, light winds and a low of 12.

And it’s 20 degrees in Deya with wall-to-wall sunshine and an overnight temperature of 11.

