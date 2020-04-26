Weather
Good morning from Majorca
The sun is back today and it’s 21 degrees in Palma with cloudy intervals a strong southerly breeze and a low of 13. Here's a look at the weather in Can Pastilla from our webcam.
Andratx is warm and sunny with a top temperature of 20, light winds and an overnight low of 12 degrees.
It’s 21 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Muro with a 15 kilometre northeasterly wind and a low of 11 degrees.
Pollensa is lovely today with lots of sunshine, a high of 22 degrees, light winds and a low of 12.
And it’s 20 degrees in Deya with wall-to-wall sunshine and an overnight temperature of 11.
View the weather across the island with our live webcams, click here.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.