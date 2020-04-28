Weather
Good morning from Majorca
Palma is warm and sunny with a high of 22 degrees but the 20 kilometre southerly wind might make it feel a bit cooler and it’ll be warmer overnight with a low of 14.
It’s a foggy start in Andratx but it’ll be 20 degrees when the sun comes out, with very strong winds and a low of 13.
Muro is gorgeous today with a high of 23, lots of sunshine, a strong southerly wind and a low of 11 degrees.
It’s 22 and sunny in Alcudia but that 20 kilometre an hour northerly wind will cool things down and the low is 13.
And Deya is 20 degrees with hazy sunshine, light winds and an overnight temperature of 11.
