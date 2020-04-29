Weather
Good morning from Majorca
Palma is 23 degrees with lots of lovely sunshine, a strong southerly breeze and a low of 13.
It’s warm and sunny in Calvia too with a high of 23, a low of 11 and a light wind.
Capdepera is 21 and partly sunny partly cloudy with an easterly wind and a low of 14 degrees and here's what it's like just around the corner in Son Serra de Marina.
There’s plenty of sunshine in Pollensa and it’s 24 degrees with a 20 kilometre northerly wind that will drop by afternoon and overnight it will be 12 degrees.
It’s a beautiful sunny day in Fornalutx with a top temperature of 23 degrees, a low of 10 and virtually no wind.
