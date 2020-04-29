Irishman dies in Magalluf fall. 29-04-2020 Ultima Hora

An Irishman has died after falling from a building in Magalluf.

The man, who has not been named, was reportedly on the 5th floor of an apartment block in S'Olivera Avenue when the incident happened.

The circumstances surrounding his death are not yet known and Guardia Civil has launched an investigation to determine exactly what happened and to find out if he was under the influence of drugs when he fell.