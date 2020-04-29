News
4 Covid-19 fatalies confirmed on Wednesday
The Ministry of Health confirmed 4 more coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands on Wednesday taking the total to 185.
1,879 new infections have been detected using PCR tests and 166 patients are still in the Intensive Care Unit, but there have been no new ICU admissions for seven days.
1,079 people have been hospitalised since the pandemic began and 1,196 patients have been discharged from hospital after beating the disease.
The incidence of contagion has decreased again in the Balearic Islands and now stands at 23.75 coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants, behind Murcia with 9.04, the Canary Islands with 10.54, Ceuta with 12.98, Melilla with 13.87, Andalusia with 18.75 and the Valencian Community with 20.88.
On Tuesday there were 2 fatalities, 11 new infections and 30 patients were discharged. In total, 6 out of 10 patients have overcome Covid-19.
