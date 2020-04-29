Tourism
Playa de Palma - a "pilot" resort for returning tourism?
The hoteliers association in Playa de Palma is suggesting that the resort could be a "pilot destination" for foreign tourism markets. Because of the low incidence of coronavirus in Majorca, Playa de Palma could provide a test for what it will be like for tourism until such time as a vaccine is found.
In making this suggestion, the association identifies the proximity to the airport, the five kilometres of beach, which will make it easy for social distancing, and wide promenades and parks that are all "essential conditions" for putting safety measures into practice.
The association adds that it is coordinating the gradual activation of tourism with German tour operators and airlines.
