Cala Millor Beach. archive photo 29-04-2020 I Hernandez

Palma is warm and sunny but the 25 kilometre wind will make it feel a little cooler than the 22 degrees forecast and it’ll be 15 overnight and here's what the weather is like further down the coast in Ca'n Pastilla.

It’s blowing a gale in Andratx and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 22 and a low of 14 degrees.

Son Servera is is 23 degrees and sunny but it’s being battered by 30 kilometre an hour winds and the low is 14.

It’s another lovely sunny day in Pollensa with a high of 24 and low of 15, but it’s very breezy.

Valldemossa is much cooler at 18 degrees with hazy sunshine, a low of 18 and very strong winds.

