Children running in the streets. 30-04-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Shares:

As of Saturday, exercising alone or walking will be permitted between 6am and 10am and then 8pm and 11pm.

Elderly people needing assistance from one other person may go out for a walk between 10am and midday and 7pm and 8pm and children under 14 are allowed out between midday and 7pm.

With regards to walking maximum distance permitted from place of residence is one kilometre, exercising is restricted to within your municipality and movement from one municipality to another is prohibited.

More information to come.