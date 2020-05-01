Weather
Good morning from Majorca
May kicks off with superb temperatures but tie everything down because strong winds are forecast in some places today.
It’s 24 degrees in Palma with lots of sunshine, a southerly breeze and low of 14.
Calvia is 23 and sunny but also very blustery with a low of 12 degrees and here's the view from our webcam at Es Camp de Mar.
It’s 24 degrees in Santanyi with a 25 kilometre southerly wind and a low of 13.
Muro is gorgeous today but you’ll need lots of sunscreen if you’re going out, it’s 28 degrees with a 25 kilometre southerly wind and a low of 13.
It’s 26 degrees and sunny in Alcudia but it’s very windy there too with a low of 14.
The sun’s out in Deya and it’s 24 degrees with a light breeze and a low of 13.
You can view the weather live across the Balearics with our webcams.
