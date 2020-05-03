Holiday rentals
Terraferida criticise increase in Airbnb holiday rentals
Environmentalists Terraferida have criticised the increase in the number of holiday rentals in the Balearics that are on Airbnb.
According to their figures for this April, there were 23,140 properties and 146,654 places. Respectively, these figures represented increases of 4.7% and 3.8% compared with April 2019.
Terraferida say that 35.5% of this supply was not licensed. This percentage had fallen from 38% in April last year. The organisation is insisting that action is taken against "irregular" supply, that no new licences are granted and that there is a genuine ceiling for the number of holiday rentals places.
In Minorca, Terraferida point to an eight per cent rise since last year. Of the 146,654 places for the whole of the Balearics, 16,548 were in Minorca. Over the past twelve months, Ciutadella ranked fourth in terms of the greatest increases in places on offer. The number rose by 608. Palma had the greatest increase, followed by Arta and Formentera.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.