Terraferida's map of Airbnb holiday rentals in the Balearics. 03-05-2020

Environmentalists Terraferida have criticised the increase in the number of holiday rentals in the Balearics that are on Airbnb.

According to their figures for this April, there were 23,140 properties and 146,654 places. Respectively, these figures represented increases of 4.7% and 3.8% compared with April 2019.

Terraferida say that 35.5% of this supply was not licensed. This percentage had fallen from 38% in April last year. The organisation is insisting that action is taken against "irregular" supply, that no new licences are granted and that there is a genuine ceiling for the number of holiday rentals places.

In Minorca, Terraferida point to an eight per cent rise since last year. Of the 146,654 places for the whole of the Balearics, 16,548 were in Minorca. Over the past twelve months, Ciutadella ranked fourth in terms of the greatest increases in places on offer. The number rose by 608. Palma had the greatest increase, followed by Arta and Formentera.