Balearic Islands warmer and wetter than usual in April 2020. archive photo. 05-05-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

April 2020 was a very warm month in the Balearic Islands with an average temperature of 15.8◦C and a 1.3◦C variable.

Majorca was sunny and very warm with an average of 15.9◦C and 1.4◦C anomaly.

Minorca also had an average temperature of 15.9 ◦C with a 1.5◦C variable.

Ibiza had an average temperature of 15.2◦C and 0.8◦C anomaly and in Formentera the average temperature was 16.7◦C.

The average temperature at Minorca Airport was 15.9◦C, the second hottest ever recorded; the highest was 16.0◦C in April 2014.

In Majorca, the average temperature at Portocolom Lighthouse was 16.6◦C, surpassing the previous record of 16.4◦C in 2006.

The average at Portopí was 17.3◦C, and it was the second warmest April since records began in 1978; the warmest month was April 2011 with an average temperature of 17.7◦C.

The maximum temperatures were recorded on April 18 when the mercury reached 25.0◦C in es Mercadel in Minorca and 27.3◦C in Binissalem in Majorca.

On April 30 a high of 26.5◦C was recorded in Ibiza and 24.2◦C in Formentera.

The lowest temperatures were 3.2◦C in Cala Galdana in Minorca on April 6; -1.3◦C in Escorca Son Torrella in Majorca on April 5; and 3.7◦C in Sant Joan de Labritja in Ibiza and 7.5◦C in Formentera on April 4.

On April 30, the highest minimum temperatures of the month recorded were 16.5◦C in la Mola in in Maó in Minorca; 19.0◦C in Banyalbufar in Majorca; 18.2◦C in Sant Antoni de Portmany in Ibiza and the highest minimum temperature in Formentera was 16.1◦C on April 18.

April 2020 was also a very wet month in the Balearic Islands with average rainfall of 102.2 litres per m2, which is 140% more than usual.

70.7 litres m2 fell in Minorca compared to the normal level of 41.1 litres per m2, which is 72% more than usual.

Majorca had an average of 109.3 litres per m2, compared to the normal level of 43.4 litres per m2 which is 152% more than usual.

It was soggy in Ibiza too with 67.9 litres per m2, compared to the normal level of 35.4 litres per m2, which is 32.5% more than usual and 73.3 litres per m2 fell in Formentera.

In some areas of Majorca it rained three times more than usual.

In Sa Pobla: Sa Canova, there was 122.3 litres per m2 of rainfall knocking out the previous record of 95.4 22 litres per m2 recorded in 2002. The normal average rainfall is 39.4 litres per m2.

In Muro: s’Albufera, 131.0 litres per m2 was collected, beating the previous record of 107.8 litres per m2 in April 2007, The normal average rainfall is 40.1 litres per m2.

In Campos: can Sión, there was 113.0 litres per m2 beating the previous record of 78.3 litres per m2 in 2007. The normal average rainfall is 33.1 litres per m2.

The maximum precipitation in Minorca was on April 21 when 28.4 litres per m2 fell in Ciutadella’s Cala Galdana.

In Majorca, April 20 was the worst when 138.4 litres per m2 fell in Escorca: Son Torrella.

On the 21st a record 93.0 litres per m2 fell in es Port des Canonge.

The wettest day in Ibiza was April 13 when 30.8 litres per m2 fell in Sant Antoni de Portmany and the second was on April 19 when 28.1 litres per m2 fell in Formentera.

There was also record rainfall during the first days of the month.

On April 2 in Majorca, 53.6 litres per m2 fell in Campos: can Sión with 12.0 litres per m2 falling in 10 minutes.

On April 1, 47.8 litres per m2 fell in Muro: s’Albufera and 22.4 litres per m2 fell in 10 minutes.

On April 18 and 19, the heavy rain was accompanied by mud and on April 1 there were hailstorms in Sa Pobla, Muro, Campanet and Búger in Majorca.

On April 2 there were storms in Menorca, Mallorca and Formentera, with hail in Artà, Sant Llorenç, Búger and Andratx.

There were storms in Majorca on April 17 and 21 and on April 18 in Majorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

In April there were 5 days of fog in Minorca, 2 foggy days in Majorca and on April 17 there was a 66cm ripple in the Port of Ciutadella in Minorca.

There was virtually no wind in the Balearic Islands in April with a maximum north-northwesterly gust of 95 kilometres an hour recorded in the Serra d’Alfàbia in Majorca on April 20.