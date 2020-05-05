At the scene in Ciutadella. 05-05-2020 Josep Bagur Gomila

A man in his thirties is in Mateu Orfila Hospital after having been shot in the leg by the National Police on the Son Oleo estate in Ciutadella.

At around 1.30 pm on Tuesday, the man, who suffers from a mental disorder, attempted to attack a local police officer with a knife. Police had been called by the man's family, who were concerned by his altered state.

Outside a chalet on the Calle Verdi, there were two shots, the National Police having had to shoot to prevent a serious incident. The gunshot wound is not life threatening.

The man lives with his parents and an older person on the top floor of the chalet.