Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s 29 degrees in Palma and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a low of 14 and a southerly breeze.
Calvia is warm and sunny with a high of 28 degrees, a low of 14 and a light wind.
There’s hazy sunshine in Ses Salines with a top temperature of 27 degrees, a strong easterly wind and an overnight low of 14.
Capdepera is mostly sunny with a high of 26 degrees, a light northerly wind and a low of 17 and here’s a look at what the weather’s like from our webcam at Cala Agulla.
And it’s 26 degrees in Banyalbufar with lots of sunshine and a low of 17.
