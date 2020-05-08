Shipping companies call for urgent action. 27-03-2020 Ultima Hora Ibiza

Shares:

Shipping companies have warned the Ministry of Transport that there could be a shortage of daily supplies in the Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla if the government doesn’t take urgent action.

The Spanish Shipping Association, Anave, says that since the State of Emergency began revenues have fallen by up to 70% on some routes.

Several shipping companies have moored part of their fleet to reduce costs, while others have maintained services, so that customers don’t go short.

"The daily supply of goods and basic necessities is essential for non-peninsular Spanish territories and it's only possible right now because shipping companies are operating at a loss. Without regular maritime services, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla would be out of stock in 48 hours,” said Anave.

Shipping companies suggested to the Government that part of the General State Budget be used to subsidise deliveries to non-peninsular residents.

"The only response they have received is a reduction in port tax on ships, which was approved by royal decree law on 22 April, more than a month after the State of Emergency began and it’s just not enough,” said the Association.

Anave says it is "essential" to implement urgent and sufficient measures to compensate shipping companies for their losses.