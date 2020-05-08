6 new Covid-19 infections in the Balearic Islands. 13-05-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The Ministry of Health confirmed one more coronavirus death in the Balearic Islands on Friday taking the total number of fatalities to 202.

There were also 6 new infections in the last 24 hours making 1,935 altogether.

Three more people were hospitalised, making 1,135 since the pandemic began and 168 of them are still in the ICU.

Another 29 patients were discharged from hospital and 1,374 people have now completely recovered from the disease.

On Thursday, 2 coronavirus deaths and 8 new infections were confirmed in the Balearic Islands.

Dr Javier Arranz, Spokesperson for the Regional Committee on Infectious Diseases has said repeatedly, that the Covid-19 figures will continue to see-saw, but the downward trend will continue until it is wiped out.

The cumulative incidence of coronavirus in the last 14 days is 9.92 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, putting the Balearic Islands in 5th place behind Murcia with 2.41, the Canary Islands with 4.64, Asturias with 8.7 and Andalusia with 9.35.