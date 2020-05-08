Tourism
Majorcan hoteliers snub option to open next week
The President of the Majorca Hoteliers Federation, Maria Frontera, said in a radio interview on Friday that no hotels are planning to open next week.
She said that, as far as she is aware, hoteliers have told her that there is no point opening under the strict restrictions and in view of the fact no foreign tourists are allowed to fly to the island.
She said hoteliers are monitoring the government’s advice but until foreign travel restrictions are lifted, very few hoteliers are considering opening, not even for the domestic market once visitors from the mainland or other Balearic islands are allowed to travel within Spain.
Frontera said that a number of overseas tour operators are planning on launching Majorcan holiday programmes in July but it will be a gradual process.
