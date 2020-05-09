Getting ready to open next week. 08-05-2020 Morey

Bars and restaurants are working around the clock to re-open on Monday fitting glass dividers between tables and taking into account the new health and safety regulations which have come into force.

Bars and restaurants with terraces can only operate at 50 percent of their capacity but their owners say that they are still desperate to re-open.

From next week an air of normality will start to return to Majorca but it is the new normal with restrictions, and social distancing.