Good Morning from Majorca
It’s 21 degrees in Palma with heavy rain and thunderstorms, a strong breeze and a low of 15.
It’s 23 and stormy in Andratx with a 20 kilometre southerly wind and a low of 14 degrees.
Santanyi is just as miserable with a top temperature of 22, torrential rain, strong winds and a low of 14.
It’s very wet and very windy in Alcudia with a high of 24 dropping to 15 degrees after dark. Here's a peak from our webcam in the port.
And it’s a horrible day in Soller, foggy in the morning with heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the day, 40 kilometre an hour winds and a low of 12 degrees.
