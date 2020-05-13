Shops not allowed to have sales or offer in-store discounts. 13-05-2020

Another blow for traders as the Government bans shops from offering discounts and sales, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Afedeco says the Government has ruled that shops can only offer online discounts.

"We strongly oppose this measure because it is a new blow to local trade," said Afedeco President, Antoni Gayà. "Many companies were already badly hit before confinement began and those who are just beginning to open hoped they could discount all the stock bought for the spring in order to make money and survive this crisis."

He added, “Our Sector is being persecuted again because this new measure will badly affect small, local businesses. All of the big brands have websites and they will be the only ones to benefit from online sales. We are facing the demise of the city's lifelong trade that feeds thousands of families in our community,” said Gayà.