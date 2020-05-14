Car crash on Airport road in Palma. 14-05-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

There's been a car crash on the Ma-19 between Palma and Son Sant Joan Airport.

The accident happened on Thursday afternoon when driver crashed his vehicle into a road sign near the Coll d'en Rabassa exit opposite FAN Mallorca Shopping Centre.

Emergency were deployed to the scene but no-one was seriously injured.

It's thought that the dirver lost control of the car in heavy rain.