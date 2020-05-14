News
Car accident on the Ma-19
Car crash on Airport road in Palma.
There's been a car crash on the Ma-19 between Palma and Son Sant Joan Airport.
The accident happened on Thursday afternoon when driver crashed his vehicle into a road sign near the Coll d'en Rabassa exit opposite FAN Mallorca Shopping Centre.
Emergency were deployed to the scene but no-one was seriously injured.
It's thought that the dirver lost control of the car in heavy rain.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.