Puerto Pollensa 06-05-2013 EFE

Shares:

Palma 24 degrees with sunshine and showers, a bit of a breeze and a low 14.

It’s 23 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Andratx with northerly winds and an overnight temperature of 13. Here's a look at the weather from our webcam.

Sunshine and thunderstorms are forecast in Llucmajor with a high of 25 and a low of 15 degrees.

It’s 26 degrees and mostly sunny in Pollensa with strong winds and a low of 16.

Soller is 24 degrees with lots of sunshine, occasional clouds and a low of 14.