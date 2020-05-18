Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma 24 degrees with sunshine and showers, a bit of a breeze and a low 14.
It’s 23 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Andratx with northerly winds and an overnight temperature of 13. Here's a look at the weather from our webcam.
Sunshine and thunderstorms are forecast in Llucmajor with a high of 25 and a low of 15 degrees.
It’s 26 degrees and mostly sunny in Pollensa with strong winds and a low of 16.
Soller is 24 degrees with lots of sunshine, occasional clouds and a low of 14.
