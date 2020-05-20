Palma, Majorca 19-05-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

The wind has dropped at last and it’s a lovely sunny Wednesday in Palma with a high of 28 degrees and a low of 15.

Andratx is gorgeous today with plenty of sunshine, a top temperature of 26 and a low of 14. Here's a peak at the weather from our webcam in Es Camp de Mar.

It’s 25 and sunny in Ses Salines with a light breeze and a low of 15 degrees.

Slap on the sunscreen if you’re in Muro, it’s 30 degrees there with wall-to-wall sunshine, a light wind and a low of 16.

Deya is sunny too with a top temperature of 26 degrees and a low of 17.