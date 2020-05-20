More cable for Minorca. 16-10-2010 R. U.

Endesa will this year be spending some one million euros on adding over 7,000 metres of new medium-voltage cable in Minorca. There will be five new interconnections that will allow around one hundred electricity distribution centres to have double supply lines. The investment, says Endesa, will increase the security of the service and reduce downtime in the event of outage.

More than half of this cable (4,232 metres) will be in two areas of Ciutadella. Between Alaior and Xarolina (Es Mercadal) there will be 1,060 metres, and between Alaior and Graó (Mahon) 1,373 metres. The remainder of the 7,161 metres in all will be for Sant Lluis.