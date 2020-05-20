Energy
A million euros for Minorca electricity cable
Endesa will this year be spending some one million euros on adding over 7,000 metres of new medium-voltage cable in Minorca. There will be five new interconnections that will allow around one hundred electricity distribution centres to have double supply lines. The investment, says Endesa, will increase the security of the service and reduce downtime in the event of outage.
More than half of this cable (4,232 metres) will be in two areas of Ciutadella. Between Alaior and Xarolina (Es Mercadal) there will be 1,060 metres, and between Alaior and Graó (Mahon) 1,373 metres. The remainder of the 7,161 metres in all will be for Sant Lluis.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.