Hot and sunny in Majorca just in time for Phase 2. 20-05-2020 Pilar Pellicer

The mercury is soaring in Majorca with temperatures nearly 10º higher than normal for this time of year.

Temperatures were close to 30º in the north of the island on Tuesday with a high of 29.6º recorded in Son Servera, 29.8º in Muro and 29.7º in sa Pobla.

Aemet spokesperson, María José Guerrero, confirmed that it’s much warmer inland because there's a coastal breeze cooling things down a little at the beach.

It’ll be another gorgeous day on Wednesday with temperatures hovering around 30º inland and 27º on the coast.

The rest of the week will be mostly sunny with a scattering of clouds and highs of 32º inland and 28º on the coast on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday are forecast to be scorching hot with highs of 33º inland, which is 9º higher than usual and in coastal areas it will be around 28º.

The maximum temperature so far was a high of 32.5º in Binissalem on May 5 but that's about to be broken.

"A new annual maximum is expected to be reached in the coming days," said María José Guerrero.

Temperatures will drop again from Sunday, although it will still be very warm, especially in the south of the island.

The good news is it will be hot and sunny next week when we move into Phase 2 of the de-escalation of the coronavirus restrictions and we are all finally allowed to go to the beach and swim in the sea.

Keep that sun tan lotion handy!