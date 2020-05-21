It is possible that Minorca will receive foreign tourists from mid-June. 21-05-2020 Gemma Andreu

The president of the Council of Minorca, Susana Mora, has revealed that a German airline is interested in scheduling two flights a week to the island from mid-June. These would be round-trip flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Mora, who has spoken with the airline's representatives and will meet them again next week, preferred not to name the airline or the airport, which is understood to be in a region of Germany with low incidence of coronavirus infections.

For the Council, this possibility of flights is something of a relief. It has been concerned that the regional government's desire for safe corridor flights from Germany would leave Minorca in a situation of "competitive inferiority", as Majorca would receive these flights. Germany is Majorca's largest foreign tourism market. For Minorca, Germany is third or fourth after the UK, Italy and France (French and German tourist numbers are, in normal circumstances, much the same).

The Council has, for now, practically ruled out there being safe corridors with the UK and Italy, but French regions are a possibility. In Germany, the government has announced that its citizens will be able to travel to safe destinations from 15 June.