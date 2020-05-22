Food
Farmers complain they're being ripped off
Markets and supermarkets are charging customers double the amount they paid farmers for oranges and even more for lemons, according to the latest Government Price Observatory report.
The massive mark-ups have been heavily criticised by the farmers, who are demanding that the Government set specific criteria.
The Directorate General of Policies for Food Sovereignty, says the price of oranges in markets is double the cost at origin and 1.6 higher in big stores.
In the second week of May, oranges were selling for 1.75 euros per kilo in supermarkets and 1.90 euros in markets, but the original price was just 0.78 euros per kilo.
The mark-up is even higher on lemons with consumers paying triple the price at origin.
Other products appear to have remained stable, a pint of milk cost between 0.79 and 0.89 euros in supermarkets this week and lamb was being sold for 8.99 euros per kilo.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.