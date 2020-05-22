Lockdown
What is phase 2?
Here is some of the activities of what you can do as of Monday, 25 May in Majorca, Minorca and Ibiza.
· Theatres, cinemas, art galleries and museums can reopen, at no more than a third of their capacity.
· Places of worship can increase attendance to 50% of capacity.
· Hunting and sport-fishing will be allowed.
· Beaches open.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.