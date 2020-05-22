The Balearics Islands enter phase 2 next week. 22-05-2020 TONI RUIZ

Here is some of the activities of what you can do as of Monday, 25 May in Majorca, Minorca and Ibiza.

· Theatres, cinemas, art galleries and museums can reopen, at no more than a third of their capacity.

· Places of worship can increase attendance to 50% of capacity.

· Hunting and sport-fishing will be allowed.

· Beaches open.