Son Espases Hospital, Palma.

The Ministry of Health confirmed one more fatality in the Balearic Islands on Friday, taking the total to 222.

There were also 13 new infections, which means 2,037 have contracted Covid-19 since the pandemic began and 1,583 people have beaten the disease.

On Thursday, there were no deaths, 6 new infections and 6 patients were discharged.

There are now 1,784 people infected in Majorca, 92 in Menorca, 156 in Ibiza and 5 in Formentera and 70,726 PCR tests and 19,024 antibody tests have been carried out.

In Majorca, 125 people are hospitalised, 27 are in the Intensive Care Units and 72 are being monitored by Coronavirus Care Units or UVAC.

In Minorca, 5 people are hospitalised, two are in the ICU and no patients are being monitored by UVAC.

In Ibiza, 17 people are hospitalised, 4 are in the ICU and 4 are being monitored by UVAC in Ibiza and Formentera.

355 Healthcare Professionals at Health Centres have contracted Covid-19, which is 17.4% of the 2,037 cases so far in the Balearic Islands. 66 Healthcare Professionals are still positive and 120 are under active surveillance.

There were no new infections at Nursing Homes in the Balearic Islands in the last 24 hours and 9 residents and one Healthcare Professional were discharged on Friday, according to Government data.

59 residents from Nursing Homes have been hospitalised, 201 have been discharged and 87 have died. 35 Healthcare Professionals are still infected and 130 have been discharged.

There are no new infections at Residences for people with disabilities and the 20 workers and 34 residents who were infected have fully recovered. 2 others who were diagnosed with coronavirus are still in hospital.