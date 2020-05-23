Rafa training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor. 22-05-2020 @rafaelnadal

Rafa Nadal is clearly pleased to back in action after two months of lockdown, he’s shared the first photo of him training at his Academy in Manacor in preparation for his next championship.

Here I am, the first pictures I am posting for you on court.

This is my practice earlier today at @rnadalacademy #BackOnCourt #BabolatFamily 🎾👍🏻💪🏻😉 pic.twitter.com/x7tzgLj9pc — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) May 22, 2020

The Majorcan tennis ace is seen wielding his racket in the photograph which was tweeted by the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Rafa hasn’t played an official match since March 1 when he defeated the American Taylor Fritz, 6-3, 6-2, in the final of Acapulco 2020 to claim his third title in the Mexican resort.

Nadal was forced into lockdown along with the rest of Spain, when the coronavirus State of Emergency was decreed in March and has admitted in recent weeks that the tennis world "will have a hard time" getting back to normal.

Rafa stayed at his home in Porto Cristo during lockdown and has released several photos and videos over the weeks, showing him exercising on treadmills and bikes to maintain his fitness.

He’s also been involved in several solidarity campaigns to help those affected by coronavirus and joined the “CruzRoja Responde” or "Red Cross Responds" initiative with his friend, basketball player Pau Gasol.