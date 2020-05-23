No coronavirus deaths in the Balearics on Saturday. 08-04-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The Ministry of Health confirmed that there were no coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands on Saturday taking the total to 222

There’s also been a significant decrease in infections with only 2 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, making 2,039 altogether.

Another 7 patients were discharged from hospital and 1,590 people in Spain have already beaten the diseae.

There are now 227 active coronavirus cases in the Balearic Islands, 5 less than Friday.

In Majorca, 116 people are hospitalised, 27 are in the ICU and 64 people are being monitored by coronavirus care units or UVAC).

In Minorca, 5 people are hospitalised and 2 are in the ICU.

In Ibiza, 16 people are hospitalised, 4 are in the ICU and 4 are being monitored by UVAC.

355 Healthcare Professionals who work at Health Centres have tested positive for Covid-19, which is 17.4% of the 2,039 cases detectedin the Islands so far.

61 Health Professionals are still positive for coronavirus and 113 are under active surveillance.