Good Morning from Majorca
It’s 27 degrees in Palma with hazy sunshine, a 30 kilometre an hour northeasterly wind and a low of 16. Here's how it's looking from our webcam on the Paseo Marítimo.
Andratx is 26 with plenty of sunshine, a light wind and a low of 15 degrees.
It’s a lovely sunny day in Ses Salines but that very strong northeasterly wind will make it feel a lot cooler than the high of 25 degrees and the temperature will drop to 15 overnight.
It’s 24 and blustery in Muro with lots of sunshine and a low of 16 degrees.
Deya is warm and sunny with a top temperature of 24 degrees, high winds and lows of 15.
