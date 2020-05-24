Platja dels Capellans, Muro. archive photo. 24-05-2017 Ultima Hora

It’s 27 degrees in Palma with hazy sunshine, a 30 kilometre an hour northeasterly wind and a low of 16. Here's how it's looking from our webcam on the Paseo Marítimo.

Andratx is 26 with plenty of sunshine, a light wind and a low of 15 degrees.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Ses Salines but that very strong northeasterly wind will make it feel a lot cooler than the high of 25 degrees and the temperature will drop to 15 overnight.

It’s 24 and blustery in Muro with lots of sunshine and a low of 16 degrees.

Deya is warm and sunny with a top temperature of 24 degrees, high winds and lows of 15.