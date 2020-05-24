Holiday rentals
Court supports Minorca zones for holiday rentals
The Balearic High Court has dismissed an appeal that the Aptume Minorca association for holiday rentals had filed against zoning for this activity, which had been approved by the Council of Minorca. This restricts the concession of licences to tourist developments and has few exceptions, leaving out rustic land and other urban developments.
Aptume says that its appeal had aimed to ensure that holiday rental could be exercised by any citizen who "complies with the established quality, safety and tax regulations". It is likely to appeal the High Court's ruling to the Supreme Court in Madrid within 30 days.
The judgment concludes that although zoning imposes limitations, these "do not discriminate" and are supported in terms of the general interest - the environment, the defence of cultural heritage and the right to decent housing.
