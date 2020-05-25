News
Slight hiccup in coronavirus figures
The Ministry of Health confirmed one coronavirus death in the Balearics on Monday, taking the total to 223, but the downward trend continues.
There were 5 new infections, making 2,046 altogether.
There were no Covid-19 deaths at the weekend and two new infections were reported on Sunday.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.