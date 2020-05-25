Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca today
On Monday the highest temperature was registered in Ibiza (Sant Antoni de Portmany) with a high of 28.4ºC. Rainfall was registered in several places on Majorca.
Maximum Temperatures
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 28.4 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella................. 27.8 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc............... 27.7 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza......................................... 27.3 degrees Centigrade
Sineu....................................... 26.4 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 10.8 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 11.6 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 11.9 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion.................. 12.0 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola....... 12.2 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Capdepera....................................................... 33 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 32 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 28 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 26 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 25 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Capdepera....................................................... 43 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 39 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 37 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 36 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 35 (km/h)
Rainfall (MM)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.......................................... 1.0
Escorca, Son Torrella ................................................ 1.0
Escorca, Lluc.............................................................. 0.4
Santa Maria del Cami................................................. 0.4
Palma, university........................................................ 0.4
