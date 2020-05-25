Shares:

On Monday the highest temperature was registered in Ibiza (Sant Antoni de Portmany) with a high of 28.4ºC. Rainfall was registered in several places on Majorca.

Maximum Temperatures

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 28.4 degrees Centigrade

Calvia, Es Capdella................. 27.8 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc............... 27.7 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza......................................... 27.3 degrees Centigrade

Sineu....................................... 26.4 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 10.8 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 11.6 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 11.9 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion.................. 12.0 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola....... 12.2 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Capdepera....................................................... 33 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon............................................... 32 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 28 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 26 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 25 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Capdepera....................................................... 43 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 39 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 37 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 36 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 35 (km/h)

Rainfall (MM)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.......................................... 1.0

Escorca, Son Torrella ................................................ 1.0

Escorca, Lluc.............................................................. 0.4

Santa Maria del Cami................................................. 0.4

Palma, university........................................................ 0.4