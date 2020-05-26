Some hotels will reopen in the Balearic Islands on June 1. 20-03-2020 EFE

Shares:

News that the mandatory quarantine for foreign tourists will be lifted in July has given Balearic Hoteliers a massive boost.

Earlier this month they had all but written off this summer because of the coronavirus crisis, but now they are determined to make up for lost time in Majorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

“From July we will open some hotels in the Balearics and depending on demand, we may offer more accommodation in Majorca,” said a Meliá spokesperson.

The Barceló, Riu and Santos chains have decided to open one hotel each, from June 1.

Barceló will reopen the Formentor Hotel and the Riu chain plans to open one of its hotels in Playa de Palma.

The Santos chain has chosen to get the Nixe Palace in Palma back up and running, but Hotel Director, Francisco Serrano says not all floors will be opened.

“It is a business decision that denotes the commitment of the Santos family to Majorca. We will open two floors of the hotel, with adequate services and all sanitary security measures in place. This is the first step to having it 100% operational when demand grows in July and August,” he said.

The Chairperson of the Hotel Business Federation of Mallorca, Maria Frontera, said opening the hotels is a very positive move.

“They are coherent actions aimed at facilitating the recovery of International markets announced by the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.”

She has called for a pilot test to be carried out between June 15 and 22 "to take advantage of developments in health indicators in those territories,”

Frontera says “the Governments of Spain and Germany should reach an agreement and authorise these pilot tests so that, after June 22, the airport can resume tourist activity and National and International flights. It’s vital for Majorca and the Balearic Islands to be able to start tourist activity as soon as possible."

Germany

The CEO of Germany’s Main Tourist Group, TUI, Fritz Joussen, described the Spanish Government's attitude as very positive:

"Now we can plan holidays to Majorca and offer them to our customers,” he said, adding “millions of tourists can rest assured that summer vacations in Spain will be possible during the school break, which is a good sign for many families. "

Airlines

German and British airlines are confident they can make up for time lost since the onset of the coronavirus crisis.

EasyJet, Jet2 and Ryanair have listed flights to Majorca and other islands on their websites.

In Germany, the Lufthansa group, (Eurowings) and TUI Fly have also started scheduling flights Majorca from July.