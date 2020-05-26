Tourism
Armengol again calling for June foreign tourism
President Armengol has again stated that she wants foreign tourism in the Balearics before the first of July, the date announced by Prime Minister Sánchez. This earlier foreign tourism would begin with "a pilot test" in the second half of June.
"We are working on reopening and we will do this in a safe manner," the president said on Tuesday, adding that she hopes the Spanish government will support the Balearic plan for tourism under the de-escalation programme.
She once more called for a reduction in airport taxes and, in support of the Balearic strategy, she pointed to the fact that Tui have indicated that Majorca and the Balearics will be the first destinations with which the tour operator will resume operations.
