Minorca in Phase 2. 26-05-2020 Gemma Andreu

Shares:

The Council of Minorca agrees with the Balearic government request for de-escalation Phase 3 to begin on 1 June and not 8 June.

The president, Susana Mora, was frustrated at the fact that Minorca didn't enter Phase 1 a week earlier than was the case. For the Council, this was a matter of "national and international image", as an earlier Phase 1 would have sent a message that the island was advancing quickly with guarantees of adapting to the "new normality" earlier.

The same thinking now applies to an earlier Phase 3, with the Council wanting there to be foreign tourists from mid-June. Minorca doesn't want to be left behind in being shown to be a safe destination when (or if) there are "test" flights and stays, which are currently being earmarked for Playa de Palma and possibly also Alcudia.

Minorca can be a "pilot island", says Mora, stressing the strict safety measures that are in place.