Thousands of jobs to go at Easyjet. 26-12-2012 Irene G.Ruiz

EasyJet has announced that it’s axing up to 30% of its workforce because of the slump in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline employs 15,000 people, which means around 4,500 people will lose their jobs.

The entire Easyjet fleet was grounded in March as countries all over the world closed their borders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Flights from Gatwick and Luton will start up again on June 15, but the airline estimates that it will take at least three years for demand to get back to normal.

"We realise that these are very difficult times and we are having to consider very difficult decisions which will impact our people, but we want to protect as many jobs as we can for the long-term, said EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren.

He also said a restructuring plan is being drawn up to reduce costs.

"We want to ensure that we emerge from the pandemic an even more competitive business than before, so that EasyJet can thrive in the future,” he said.

It’s the latest in a raft of job cuts in the Airline Industry.

British Airways is shedding 12,000 jobs; Ryanair has announced that 3,000 jobs will go and Virgin Atlantic is cutting more than 3,000 jobs in the UK and pulling out of Gatwick airport altogether.

The mandatory 2-week quarantine for Expats and International travellers arriving in the UK from June 8 has been heavily criticised.