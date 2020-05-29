News
Three people injured in house fire
Firefighters douse Palma fire.
Three people are being treated for smoke inhalation at Son Llàtzer Hospital after a fire gutted their apartment in Palma.
Firefighters were deployed to number 26 Carrer d’Indalecio Prieto in the Son Gotleu neighborhood of the city early on Friday morning.
Several neighbours were evacuated from their homes as a precaution after the force of the blaze blew out some windows on the second floor.
Street access was cut and a security perimeter set up whilst Palma Fire Brigade doused the flames and ventilated the building.
Initial thoughts are that the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault.
