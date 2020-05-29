Medical staff being tested for Covid-19 at Mateu Orfila Hospital, Mahón 27-04-2020 Gemma Andreu

Shares:

The Ministry of Health confirmed that there were no coronavirus fatalities in the Balearic Islands on Friday and the total remains at 224.

There are 5 new infections, making 2,068 since the pandemic began, 1,813 in Mallorca, 92 in Menorca, 157 in Ibiza and 6 in Formentera.

Another 37 patients were discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours and 1,667 people have beaten the disease.

On Thursday there were no coronavirus fatalities in the Balearic Islands and 6 new infections.

There are now 177 active positive cases in the Islands, according to data from the Balearic Epidemiology Service, which is 32 less than Thursday.

A total of 102,600 Covid-19 tests have been performed in public laboratories in the Balearic Islands, 79,555 PCR tests and 23,045 antibody tests.

In Mallorca, 82 people are hospitalised, 20 are in the intensive care units and 28 are being monitored by coronavirus care units, or UVAC.

In Minorca, 2 people are hospitalised, none of them are in the ICU and no patients are being monitored by UVAC.

In Ibiza, 16 people are hospitalised, 4 are in the ICU and one person in Ibiza and one in Formentera are receiving Primary Care, no patients are being monitored by UVAC.

357 Healthcare Professionals have contracted Covid-19 at Health Centres, 49 are still positive and 102 are under active surveillance.

Nursing Homes

For the first time in 13 days a resident tested positive via PCR after spending a few days in hospital for reasons unrelated to Covid-19, despite maintaining the relevant hygiene and safety measures and everyone who came into contact with the patient is being tested.

45 residents are still positive and have been transferred to hospital, 215 have overcome the disease and 88 have died.

The number of infected Healthcare Workers has been revised and corrected and verified and 25 Healthcare Professionals are still positive and 138 have been discharged.

There are no new infections in Residences for people with disabilities and all Healthcare Professionals at the Centres have overcome the disease.

20 Healthcare Professionals and 34 residents who contracted coronavirus have overcome the disease and 2 residents who are still infected are in hospital.