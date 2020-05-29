Newspaper
If you can't come for the "Bulletin", the "Bulletin" will come to you!
We understand that this summer, many loyal Majorca visitors will be unable to come to their favourite holiday island.
For this reason the Bulletin has decided to come to them! We will be distributing a special edition of the paper, packed with news and features about the island, to homes across England and Wales starting next month.
It is our small way of thanking you for your support over the years and at least you will have a small souvenir from the island. Stay safe and see you soon.
If you want additional information contact jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es
Jason Moore
Editor
Comments
