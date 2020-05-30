Playa de Sant Elm, Majorca. 29-05-2020 Michel

After weeks of disagreements and a marathon meeting on Friday the company in charge of cleaning the beaches in Andratx has resigned and broken its contract with the Council.

The company defended its decision to renounce the contract in light of the unexpected and uncontrollable damages derived from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ajuntament d’Andratx said it understood and that although the company will lose its deposit and be penalised, it will avoid the losses that it would have accredited this season.

“In a way, the Local Administration has made it easier to agree on the conditions for termination of the contract and is doing what’s best for the Town Hall and the Municipality,” said Mayor Katia Rouarc.

The City Council is now forced to activate 'Plan B', which is ready to go in anticipation that quick action might be necessary, so another company will be contracted for the cleaning and maintenance of the Andratx beaches and the removal of rubbish from the sand.

At the same time a new tender for the concession of the service will be called as a matter of urgency.

"Next week the beaches will be in perfect condition,” said Environment Councillor, Llorenç Suau.