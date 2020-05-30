Alcudia Garden Aparthotel, Majorca. 29-05-2020 Ultima Hora

The Balearic Government, the Association of Hotel Chains or ACH and the Majorcan Hotel Federation, or FEHM, fear that Health Minister, Salvador Illa, will veto the hotel pilot project to bring around 3,000 German tourists to Majorca in June, to test coronavirus health and security measures.

The Regional Government pointed out that the project has the support of Transport, Mobility & Urban Agenda Minister, José Luis Ábalos, and Industry, Tourism & Commerce Minister, Reyes Maroto.

"The initiative is known to the Government, but the Health Department hasn’t approved it yet," sources said.

Concern

Gabriel Llobera, President of the Balearic Hotel Chains Group and Maria Frontera from the Majorcan Hotel Federation, said on Friday that the Health Minister’s approval "is key to conducting the pilot test.”

"We hope that it is approved before Friday, because if the answer is not positive we won’t be able to make it happen. The deadlines are what they are and we need to open the four hotels that will work together to prepare the infrastructure and train employees to serve tourists with all security measures,” said Llobera.

The Government is putting on the pressure, but the Health Minister is reluctant to approve the project because of fears of another coronavirus outbreak is well known, but we know that the Regional Government, Employers and other Ministries are trying to change his mind,” he added.

“The Administrations involved should make every effort to move it forward, because it can only bring positive aspects if it is done with all the necessary measures and guarantees,” said Frontera. “We proposed a pilot test to show that we are prepared, that we are a safe destination that applies the protocols rigorously and that we can lead International recovery. "

The German tour operators TUI, DER Touristik and Schauinsland, who are collaborating in this initiative, are waiting for the Spanish authorities to approve the project so that they start marketing Tourist Package holidays to Majorca in June.