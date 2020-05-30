Son Espases Hospital, Palma. archive photo. 30-05-2020 Ultima Hora

At least 11 people from the same family have tested positive for coronavirus in Palma according to the Ministry of Health.

One member of the family had respiratory problems and was confirmed positive at Son Llàtzer Hospital; the others were tested as per protocol.

Earlier on Saturday, 8 new infections were confirmed in the Balearic Islands, taking the total to 2,076 since the pandemic began.

The number of fatalities is static at 224 with no new deaths reported.

170 people are still positive for Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands, which is 7 less than on Friday; another 15 were discharged from hospital