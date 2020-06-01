Cala Falcó, Majorca. 01-06-2020 Ultima Hora

June kicks off with a high of 27 degrees in Palma, lots of sunshine, a light wind and a low of 14. Here's what the weather's like from our webcan in El Arenal.

It’s 26 in Andratx and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a southeasterly breeze and a low of 14 degrees.

Santanyi is 26 and mostly sunny with cloudy intervals, a strong easterly wind and a low of 16 degrees.

The sun’s out in Pollensa with a top temperature of 29 degrees, a soft breeze and a low of 15.

And it’s 25 degrees and sunny in Valledemossa with occasional cloud cover and an overnight low of 14.