Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
June kicks off with a high of 27 degrees in Palma, lots of sunshine, a light wind and a low of 14. Here's what the weather's like from our webcan in El Arenal.
It’s 26 in Andratx and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a southeasterly breeze and a low of 14 degrees.
Santanyi is 26 and mostly sunny with cloudy intervals, a strong easterly wind and a low of 16 degrees.
The sun’s out in Pollensa with a top temperature of 29 degrees, a soft breeze and a low of 15.
And it’s 25 degrees and sunny in Valledemossa with occasional cloud cover and an overnight low of 14.
