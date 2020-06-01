Cala Comtesa, Majorca. 30-05-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

On the first Sunday of Phase 2 in Majorca, the beaches were overflowing and some sunbathers and swimmers were up with the lark to make sure they got a spot.

The beaches at Sa Ràpita, Playa de Muro, Can Picafort and Colonia de Sant Jordi were packed with families and friends who’d waited more than two months to lap up some rays on the sand or take their first dip in the crystal clear waters that this Island is famous for.

Despite the crowds, social distancing and hygiene measures were respected at all of the beaches.

On Saturday, some people were turned away from small beaches such as Cala Comtesa in Illetas, because capacity had already been reached.