Temperatures across the islands. 01-06-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Monday we had a few clouds but mostly sunny and temperatures remaining near 30ºC.

Maximum Temperatures (Yesterday)

Binissalem............................... 29.8 degrees Centigrade

Muro, S’Albufera...................... 29.4 degrees Centigrade

Palma, airport.......................... 29.3 degrees Centigrade

Santa Maria del Cami.............. 28.5 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 28.5 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................. 8.6 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 11.5 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion.................. 12.8 degrees Centigrade

Calvia, Es Capdella................. 13.0 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 13.2 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 28 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 24 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 22 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 22 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 21 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 39 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 36 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 33 (km/h)

Santa Maria del Cami...................................... 33 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 32 (km/h)