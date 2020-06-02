Nixe Palace, Cala Mayor, Majorca. 02-06-2020 Ultima Hora

Just under a quarter of Majorca's hotels and tourist accommodation will be open by July, according to business sources.

The positive de-escalation of Covid-19 and increasing interest from The Hotel Association(ACH), Federation of Hotels in Mallorca (FEHM) and the main German Tour Operators has provoked a change of trend "with the aim of recovering as much tourist activity as possible.”

“The main objective of Hotel chains like Iberostar, Riu, Barceló, Hipotels and Meliá is to promote Majorca as a safe destination and get workers out of ERTE because reservations will increase even more after July 5, according to Tour Operators", says ACH.

“Most of the hotels will open in Platja de Palma, Alcúdia-Can Picafort, Cala Millor, Capdepera, Palmanova-Magaluf, Muro and Soller,” says FEHM.

25 of Palma's 75 hotels will be up and running, said the President of the Hotel Association of Palma and Cala Mayor, Javier Vich, during the reopening of the Santos Nixe Palace.

"We didn't open in June because of the current ERTE regulations, which discourages hotel openings," he said.

Palma Mayor, José Hila, claims "the city is ready to receive tourists, which was unthinkable just a few months ago.”

He added that the efforts of both the private and public sector, "will help to create jobs, but ERTEs must be more flexible for this to happen, we are in favour of reactivating tourism and will work together to promote activities in the Spanish and European markets."

Nixe Palace Director, Francisco Serrano, said "the Santos Hotels chain wants to generate demand and remove as many workers as possible from ERTE, hence our reopening."

The Government, CAEB, PIMEM, Chamber of Commerce, Hotel Owners and other Sectors believe National and International Tourism is key to economic recovery.

"The revitalisation of the Tourism Sector must be seen as a reactivation of the main economic engine of the Islands,” they said.

Business Associations on the Islands point out that “tourism represents 40% of employment in the Balearic Islands and more than 40% of regional GDP.”