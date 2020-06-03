No Covid-19 fatalities in the Balearics on Wednesday. archive photo. 03-06-2020 Ultima Hora

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that there were zero coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands on Wednesday, so the overall death toll remains static at 226.

There were 9 new infections, taking the total to 2,198.

The Epidemiology Service reported a total of 2,089 positive cases with PCR testing in the Balearic Islands, 1,831 of them were in Majorca, 92 in Minorca, 160 in Ibiza and 6 in Formentera.

109 antibody serology cases were also confirmed, which is one more than Tuesday and 84 of them were in Majorca, 1 in Minorca, 24 in Ibiza and Formentera.

There are now 247 positive cases in the Balearic Islands and another 9 patients have been discharged from hospital, so 1,725 people altogether have beaten the disease.

110,022 tests have been performed in public laboratories in the Balearic Islands, 84,898 were PCR tests and 25,124 were antibody tests.

In Majorca, 72 patients are still hospitalised, 13 are in the Intensive Care Unit, 18 people are being monitored by coronavirus care units, or UVAC and 135 are receiving Primary Care at home.

In Minorca, 2 people are in the ICU and no patients are being monitored by UVAC.

In Ibiza, 17 people are hospitalised, 3 are in the ICU and 3 others are receiving Primary Care at home.

Since the outbreak began, 357 Healthcare Professionals have contracted Covid-19, which is 16.2% of the 2,198 cases detected with PCR-tests in the Balearic Islands so far.

42 Healthcare Professionals are still positive and 146 are under active surveillance.

There were no new coronavirus infections in Nursing Homes or Residences for people with disabilities on Wednesday.